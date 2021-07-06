El Paso reports 14 COVID-19 deaths, 126 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – City of El Paso reported 14 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday with 126 new cases, including six delayed local results.

The newly reported deaths include one man in his 20s and one man in his 30s, as well as three men and one woman in her 50s, three women in their 60s, two women in their 70s, one woman and two men in their 80s.

All patients had underlying conditions, according to the city’s press release.

El Paso is now counting a cumulative number of 2,656 deaths.

According to the city’s data, 133,601 El Pasoans have recovered from the virus and there are 343 active cases reported at the moment.