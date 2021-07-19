El Paso reports 13 new deaths, 320 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Last week, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported 13 new COVID-19-related deaths and 320 new cases.

The new deaths bring the total number of COVID-related deaths in El Paso to 2,684 deaths.

All 13 people who died had underlying health conditions, including one man in his 30s, three men in their 50s, one man in his 60s, one woman and three men in their 70s and one woman and three men in their 80s.

In addition to the 320 new cases reported, there were also seven additional cases that were part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from tests conducted during CDC 2021 Weeks 18, 24, 25, and 27. We have begun CDC Week 29.

As KTSM 9 News previously reported, there was a rise in active COVID-19 cases in El Paso last week, with 591 cases listed as active. Mayor Oscar Leeser and County Judge Ricardo Samaniego are holding a COVID-19 update on Monday, presumably to address the rise in cases, however, there was no agenda sent out to media.

According to the Health Department, 133,833 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

The city is hosting COVID-19 Vaccination Information events at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Marty Robbins Recreation Center (11620 Vista Del Sol) and 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Chamizal Recreation Center (2119 Cypress) for those who are hesitant about getting the vaccine and would like more information.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.