El Paso Rep. Veronica Escobar questioned Robert Mueller during hearing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testified before the House Judiciary Committee and the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday about the investigation about possible interference in the 2016 presidential election.

During the testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, El Paso Rep. Veronica Escobar had a chance to ask Mueller about a press conference in May where Mueller said, “the Constitution requires a process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse a sitting president of wrongdoing.”

Escobar asked Mueller if that would be considered impeachment. Mueller said he wouldn’t comment on that.

The topic of impeachment was brought up by Escobar once again and Mueller again said he would not comment on that subject.

She then asked Mueller about the possible “obstruction of justice,” claims.

“You state in your report on page 10 volume 2 that with an interfering with a congressional inquiry or investigation with corrupt attempt will constitute obstruction of justice,” Escobar asked.

Mueller responded by saying “true.”

Escobar mentioned that the president has told them he intends to fight all the subpoenas.

In Escobar’s final remarks she thanked Mueller for his time. She also mentioned that the hearings like this one are helpful to the committee.

“This hearing has been helpful to this committee as it exercises the constitutional duty to determine whether to recommend articles of impeachment against the president,” Escobar said.