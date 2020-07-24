El Paso reopens two Women, Infants and Children centers for curbside service

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Department of Public Health reopened two Women, Infants, and Children program centers that were closed due to coronavirus.

There are now 11 operating centers in El Paso including the San Elizario and Henderson WIC center, which were temporarily closed, offering curbside service.

“The state has extended the waivers which means we don’t need to weigh, measure or conduct a blood sample in order for residents to participate,” explained Herlinda Pouliot, interim WIC program manager, in the release.

From now on, only one person will have to attend the appointment and parents will not need to bring their children.

Participants can also create a profile on a new WIC portal that allows them to upload any needed documentation and reduce in-person contact.

This portal will also shorten waiting times when families go to their appointments and therefore allow benefits to be deposited onto their WIC card.

Those who don’t have internet access will still be able to bring their documentation in person.

WIC helps women, infants and children younger than five with supplemental foods, breastfeeding support and social service referrals. Since the start of curbside service, the program helped over 3,000 participants and enrolled 535 new ones.