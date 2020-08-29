El Paso records third week of declining COVID-19 cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso reported two additional deaths associated with COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 417 — 27 of those within the last week.

According to the City, the deaths include a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 60s. The women did not die on the same day. As of Saturday, the City says there are still 106 deaths that may be linked to COVID-19. Those cases are pending confirmation from the El Paso County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The City reported 123 new cases on Saturday and 22 delayed cases from the State of Texas. This brings the total number of cases to-date to 20,217 in El Paso. Data provided by El Paso health officials show 170 delayed cases this week that were conducted within the last eight weeks. The City says they are working to determine which weeks these delayed cases are associated with.

There are 139 people hospitalized in El Paso, with 51 in ICU and 27 on ventilators. After an encouraging period of hospitalization rate decline, the number has stagnated in the last week.

Health officials say 16,766 patients—83 percent—have recovered from COVID-19. There are 2,928 active cases.