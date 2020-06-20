El Paso records second-largest single-day COVID-19 spike

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — City of El Paso Public Health officials reported 162 additional COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The tally is the second-largest single-day report, and the largest not associated with a cluster (June 4 recorded 197 cases, but was associated with an outbreak at Rogelio Sanchez Jail.)

In addition to the spike in cases, El Paso also reported an additional death Saturday, bringing the death toll from the virus to 120. The latest death is a woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions.

Saturday’s data shows El Paso tied it’s the deadliest week for the virus (20 in one week), and also experienced the second-largest number of newly reported cases in a single week since the pandemic began.

In addition to the new cases, El Paso health officials say the number of hospitalized patients increased overnight to 108. Of those, 52 are in ICU and 20 are on ventilators. Saturday marks the sixth day in a row with rising hospitalization numbers, after El Paso saw the number dip to 78.

Health officials say they are working to determine if the spike in cases is associated with Memorial Day.