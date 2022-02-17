EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thursday afternoon, officials with the Department of Public Health announced the first pediatric death of a child under the age of 5 due to COVID-19.

Officials did not identify the child, nor the family, only saying the child tested positive for COVID-19 and had underlying medical conditions.

To date, there have been three teens who have died as a result of COVID-19; Thursday’s announcement was a wake up call for medical officials, who urged vaccines for younger children and teens.

“We are saddened to learn about the death of a child, and send our deepest condolences to the family members…this is a sad reminder of how COVID can cause severe disease and complications that can lead to death on those who suffer from chronic medical conditions. We continue to stress the importance of getting vaccinated and boosted for those eligible, and in particular, adults caring for children with medical complexities, especially those children who are not able to receive the vaccine yet.” City-County Local Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza.

Health officials are urging parents and guardians of those 5 years of age and older to get the vaccine and those 12 years of age and older to receive a booster as soon as possible to keep themselves and others safe.

As children under the age of 5 years are not eligible to receive a vaccine, officials say it is even more important that others get fully vaccinated and boosted to keep them safe.

Health officials advised that parental or guardian consent is required for the vaccination of minors. Parents can schedule an appointment at www.EPCovidVaccine.com. For additional information about vaccination sites, visit www.EPCovidVaccine.com. For more COVID-19 information, visit www.EPStrong.org.

Vaccinations and boosters are available for FREE by appointment only at the following City sites:

El Paso Convention Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

City of El Paso COVID-19 Clinics

8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

220 S. Stanton (Corner of First and Stanton)

7380 Remcon

9566 Railroad

110 Candelaria

For information on COVID-19 vaccines, visit www.EPCovidVaccine.com. For additional information about COVID-19 to include testing, data, and prevention visit www.EPStrong.org.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.