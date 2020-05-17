El Paso records additional virus death Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the sixth day in a row, El Paso is reporting at least one death associated with the COVID-19 virus. Sunday, the City of El Paso Department of Public Health announced the death of a woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions. The total number of deaths is now 47 since El Paso recorded its first death on April 9.

There are also 46 new COVID-19 results Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,772. According to Health officials, 74 patients are currently hospitalized, 32 are in ICU, and 13 are on ventilators.









The public is reminded to continue practicing healthy habits that will protect them, their loved ones and others from getting sick. Below are a few tips that everyone should do to stay healthy and be teaching children to do the same:

Clean hands often using soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

using soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid people who are sick (coughing and sneezing).

(coughing and sneezing). Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces daily in household common areas (like tables, hard-backed chairs, doorknobs, light switches, remotes, handles, desks, toilets, and sinks).

in household common areas (like tables, hard-backed chairs, doorknobs, light switches, remotes, handles, desks, toilets, and sinks). Launder items including washable plush toys as needed. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions. If possible, launder items using the warmest appropriate water setting and dry items completely. Dirty laundry from an ill person can be washed with other people’s items.

Know how it spreads:

There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19.

At this time, the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person: Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet); Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks; These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs; and Be aware that some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.



Health questions about COVID-19 can be made by calling the 21-COVID hotline, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For referrals to services, contact 2-1-1 and select option six (6). For more information, visit www.epstrong.org.