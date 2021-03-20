El Paso records 157 new COVID-19 cases, one death

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Public Health Department says there are 157 new active COVID-19 cases in the area and one person has succumbed to complications from the virus.

The health department says the state is reporting six delayed cases and adds that the area has seen 127,824 cases overall. As of Saturday, 122,671 people recovered from virus infections but 2,323 individuals have died after contracting it.

The number of people in intensive care, hospitalized and on ventilators has decreased from yesterday. There are 230 people hospitalized due to complications from the virus and there are 88 people in an intensive care unit. Also, there are 59 individuals on ventilators.

Public data show the number of people hospitalized went down by 21 since yesterday’s announcement. And, six people have been taken out of intensive care.