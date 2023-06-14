EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The City of El Paso will be receiving the Great American Defense Community (GADC) award from the Association of Defense Communities (ADC) at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 14 at the Museum of Art.

Leadership from El Paso, County of El Paso, Fort Bliss and Endeavors will be on hand to receive this recognition.

This award recognizes how El Paso and their partner at the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors strive to provide a multitude of services to address the needs of the Military and Veteran community.

Communities are chosen through a competitive nomination process based on integration, support and collaboration with installations and community-building efforts such as educational and employment opportunities.

This year, the GADC program has a special focus on innovation, workforce development, education, entrepreneurship and supporting young service members.

The city has focused its efforts on increasing its support of the military and veteran community by developing a variety of initiatives in honor of our heroes.

In addition to hiring a Chief Military Officer, the city has developed the following:

Veteran Resources Website: The informative website, hosted by the city, provides valuable information in a centralized location to help veterans and their families find resources and services.

Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee : This committee was formed to serve as a source of information related to the status, resources and services available within the El Paso community to the City's large veteran population.

Sun City Bliss : A video program to promote valuable services to our veterans, active military, and their families, the City of El Paso which airs on the city and Fort Bliss' social media platforms, E-newsletters and City TV.

Annual Veterans Luncheon : Knowing that veterans are living and working all around us, the City of El Paso hosts an annual Veterans Day Luncheon for its more than 700 employees who are proud veterans.

Veteran Employment Incentive : In 2015, City Council approved an economic development incentive policy which includes a bonus rebate (property or sales tax) for companies that actively employ veterans and establish a formal veteran hiring program.

The Bridge Fellowship: The Bridge is a fellowship launched by the City of El Paso in partnership with Fort Bliss to help military service members transition into successful post-military careers.

In collaboration with the City of El Paso, Endeavors, a nonprofit organization established a multitude of services to address the needs of the Military and Veteran community.

Endeavors’ mission is to provide comprehensive, effective, and innovative services that encourage growth and empower people to build their lives for themselves, their families and their communities.

Additionally, since 2017, Endeavors served over 2,900 Service Members, Veterans, National Guardsmen, Reservists and their families in El Paso with the below services: