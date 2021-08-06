El Paso reaches 70% COVID-19 vaccination rate

FILE – In this March 29, 2021 file photo, a worker readies syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Metairie, La. Even people who have recovered from COVID-19 are urged to get vaccinated to avoid reinfection, especially amid the threat of the extra-contagious delta variant — and there’s growing evidence the shots offer those survivors bonus protection against mutants.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As of Friday, 70 percent of El Pasoans aged 12 and over have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That’s up from 69.9 percent reported on the city’s COVID-19 dashboard on Thursday.

Although 70 percent is needed to reach herd immunity, this does not count as the vaccinated herd immunity threshold since it doesn’t include all of El Paso’s population, Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Ogechika Alozie told KTSM.

However, El Paso likely reached the herd immunity threshold about two to three weeks ago due to the high number of COVID-19 infections in the fall, Alozie said.

Friday’s data shows that 87.3 percent of El Pasoans 65 and older are now fully vaccinated and 95.5 percent are partially vaccinated. According to epstrong.org, more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccines doses have been administered in El Paso County.

Also, on Friday, White House COVID-19 Data Director Cyrus Shahpar confirmed that 50 percent of the population, all ages, are now fully vaccinated.

