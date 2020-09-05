El Paso reaches 440 virus deaths as 6-month mark looms

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso health officials reported seven additional deaths associated with COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the number of deaths to 440 since the pandemic began in March.

Saturday’s reported deaths include a woman in her 40s, three men in their 70s, one man in his 80s, a woman in her 80s, and a woman in her 90s. All seven of them had underlying medical conditions, according to the El Paso Department of Public Health.

In addition to the deaths, El Paso reported 83 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to date to 20,933. El Paso recorded a total of 667 new cases this week, continuing the slow four-week decline in new cases.

El Paso health officials warn the Labor Day weekend could be a turning point for the City. KTSM’s tracking data shows large growth in the number of cases following Memorial Day and the Fourth of July. City health officials maintain social gatherings during those holidays were responsible for the large uptick in new cases.

The number of people hospitalized in El Paso is also showing promising trends this week. As of Saturday, there are 108 people hospitalized with the virus, 54 in ICU, and 28 on ventilators.

El Paso’s first COVID-19 cases was reported March 13– meaning next Sunday will be the six-month mark since the pandemic began in earnest in El Paso. This comes just as students prepare to return to school.