El Paso reaches 15,142 COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths reported

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Health is reporting 228 new cases and two additional COVID-19 related deaths.

According to a release both patients had underlying health conditions. They include:

1 male in his 60s

1 male in his 70s

The death toll is now 278, and the total number of cases is 15,142.

As of today, there are 288 patients hospitalized, 96 in the ICU, and 42 on ventilators.

The borderland currently has 3,621 active COVID-19 cases, and 11,243 patients who are designated as having recovered from the virus.

