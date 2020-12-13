El Paso reaches 1,200 COVID-19 deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso hit a grim milestone Sunday, as an additional 13 COVID-19 related deaths were reported, bringing the total number of fatalities from the virus to-date to 1,200.

Sunday’s deaths include:

1 female in her 40s

4 males in their 50s

1 male in his 60s

1 female in her 60s

4 males in their 70s

1 male in his 80s

1 male in his 90s

Just 219 new virus cases were recorded Sunday, with an additional seven from the State’s delayed caseload.

The number of hospitalizations began an encouraging decline again Sunday, as just 607 people were hospitalized — down from a peak of 1,148 a month ago. There are 234 patients in ICU and 158 on ventilators.