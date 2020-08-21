El Paso ranks worst in country for job opportunities during pandemic

EL PASO, Texas — El Paso ranks the worst in the United States for job opportunities during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study by GetResponse, a marketing software company.

The study used Glassdoor data to identify which cities had the most jobs available, the highest CEO approval ratings and the top salaries despite the pandemic.

El Paso was found to have 6,453 jobs available, compared with No. 10 on the list, Memphis which had 15,073 available jobs.

“With approximately 700,000 people living there, there aren’t enough jobs left to employ even 1 percent of the population,” GetResponse wrote in a news release.

The cities that had the largest number of jobs were New York, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., with more than 86,000 jobs each.

Boston was at the top of the list when it came to CEO approval rating, with a 93.40 percent approval rating. New York City again topped the list, this time when it comes to the cities with the largest top salaries. El Paso hit the bottom of that list too, with the largest top salary of $340,000.