EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso ranks number three among 20 cities within the U.S. with the most ghost sightings, according to suretybonds.org.

Lance Surety Bonds says it surveyed 1,019 car owners about their experiences with paranormal activity on the road.

The agency also gathered data from ghostsofamerica.com for all posts relating to driving to find cities and states with the most paranormal activity.

The agency says 74 percent of car owners believe in the paranormal and 57 percent of car owners experienced paranormal activity while driving.

The agency also provided data on the most common things people experienced while they were driving. That data is listed below.

For more information on this data, click here: The Most Haunted Roads in the U.S. – Lance Surety Bonds.

For more information on Lance Surety Bonds, click here: Surety Bonds | Online Quotes in Minutes | Lance Surety Bonds.