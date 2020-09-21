El Paso ranks as top city where it takes least time to become a homeowner

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Good news for renters and potential homeowners! El Paso is one of the top 10 U.S. cities for you.

According to a study by SmartAsset, El Paso ranks ninth in U.S. cities where it takes the least time for renters to become homeowners. The study looked at the 100 largest U.S. cities.

The study found that El Paso renters may be able to purchase a home in less than two-and-a-half years. That’s assuming they have a 20-percent down payment, or a $26,200, on a median-valued home, according to the study.

With average closing costs at about $3,100, a household needs a total of roughly $29,300 to put down on a home.

The time it takes to transition from renter to homeowner changes when homeowners have a smaller down payment, such as 10 percent; El Paso falls out of the list in this case.

To determine the average time it takes renters to become homeowners, the SmartAsset team used these five metrics:

median household income

effective income tax rate

median annual rent

median home value

average closing costs

Other data used was income, tax rates and rent figures, which was used to calculate income after taxes and rent in each city.

The study assumed renters would be able to save 40 percent of their post-tax and rent income annually. Then SmartAsset divided the upfront costs for a home, including a 20-percent down payment on a median-valued home and average closing costs, by that savings figure to estimate an average length of time for homeownership to be achieved.