El Paso ranks 7th for most young adults living with parents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- El Paso ranks 7th for most young adults living with their parents in a midsize metropolitan area, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ “Current Population Survey”.

The percentage of 25 to 34-year-olds living with their parents reached 16.8 percent in 2019, after steadily rising from 10.8 percent in 2005.

To determine the U.S. metropolitan areas with the most young adults still living at home, researchers at Lattice Publishing analyzed the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The survey found that 29.3% of young adults in the El Paso metropolitan area live with their parents, compared to the national rate of 20.1%.

The percentage of young adults living at home varies from state to state. States in the Midwest of the country have the lowest rates of young adults living with their parents, whereas coastal states such as California, New York, New Jersey, and Hawaii have the highest rates.

One reason why the percentage has been on the rise could be due to the growing number of young adults who are getting married later, or not marrying at all.

The research analyzed the 10-year change in the percentage of young adults living with their parents and the results point to a 48 percent increase in El Paso as opposed to 38 percent in the U.S.

The Pew Research Center suggests that declining employment rates and wages have led to an increase in young men staying at home while declining marriage rates better explain the trend for women.

The size of the average U.S. household is growing for the first time in 160 years as more young adults reside with their parents, the study proposes.

The recent increase in household size is partly due to an increase in multi-generational households, where at least one additional adult other than the householder, spouse, or cohabiting adult lives in a household.

According to 2018 data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the unemployment rate of young adults aged 25-34 who live with their parents was 10 percent, nearly double the 5.1 percent unemployment rate of all young adults aged 25-34.

The percentage of the unemployment rate of young adults living with their parents is at 13 percent while the national average is 10 percent.

In addition, the median income for young adults living at home was 33 percent lower than the median income among all young adults, and 41 percent lower than all adults aged 25-64.

The median income for young adults living at home in El Paso is $15,100 compared to the national median income being $20,000.

For more information, a detailed methodology, and complete results, you can find the original report on Lattice Publishing’s website at https://www.latticepublishing.com/blog/cities-with-the-most-adult-children-living-at-home.