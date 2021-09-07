El Paso ranks 12th for cities with fewest smokers, report says

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The prevalence of smoking in the United States has dropped dramatically, with the overall rate reduced by about 30 percent from 1995 to 2019.

Nearly one-in-four Americans were smokers in the year 2000, whereas only about 16 percent of the U.S. population claimed to be smokers in 2019.

In El Paso, about 15 percent of adults are smokers and a new report ranks the Sun City as 12th in the country when it comes to the fewest residents who smoke, a new report says.

Smoking continues to kill more than 480,000 people every year, says the CDC.

The cost of medical care needed to help smokers and the lost productivity pursuant to smoking- related health complications totals more than $300 billion annually.

The CDC reports that there is a relationship between smoking and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and smoking increases the risk of stroke.

Moreover, coronary heart disease and other poor health indicators are associated with smoking.

A regional analysis of the U.S. found that smoking is most common in the Southeast part of the country, while the West reported the lowest concentration of smokers.

Researchers analyzed data from the CDC’s Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System on American adults.

The study only looked at cities with populations of at least 100,000 people, and cities were grouped according to population size (small, midsize, and large).

The report says that a multitude of factors determine regional and state-by-state disparities when it comes to smokers that include state smoking bans like in California, or cultural beliefs of Mormonism in Utah where residents are asked to abstain from tobacco consumption.

Below is a data summary that compares El Pasoans’ smoking statistics to the national rates:

El Paso rates National rates Percentage of adults who smoke: 15.1% Percentage of adults who smoke: 16% Percentage of adults in poor physical health: 14.1% Percentage of adults in poor physical health: 12.6% Percentage of adults with COPD: 5.9% Percentage of adults with COPD: 6.4% Percentage of adults with cancer: 5.2% Percentage of adults with cancer: 7.3% Percentage of adults who’ve experienced a stroke: 3.3% Percentage of adults who’ve experienced a stroke: 3.2% Percentage of adults with coronary heart disease: 6.7% Percentage of adults with coronary heart disease: 3.9% Source: CDC’s Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System on American adults



