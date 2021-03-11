El Paso ranked second-best city in the nation for remote workers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso is being lauded for its adaptability in the pandemic and for the ways the Borderland accommodates remote workers.

El Paso was ranked the second best city in the country for remote work in the Zoomtown USA: America’s Best Cities for Remote Workers study.

Researchers at Ownerly, who conducted the study, analyzed more than 300 metropolitan and micropolitan data sets identified by the U.S. Census Bureau. The data was based on a weighted scale of factors that included housing values, affordability of goods and services, web connectivity, safety, climate and park cases.

El Paso was the only city in Texas, as well as the western part of the U.S. to make the ranking’s Top 10.

Cary Westin, deputy city manager of El Paso, said the City took proactive steps last year to brace the Borderland for the pandemic.

“Before we had our first case in El Paso, we were well underway with our planning efforts as far as what we were going to do once we had the first positive case in El Paso because it was just a matter of time,” Westin told KTSM 9 News.

Westin said the City created a dynamic team of IT experts, Human Resources personnel and others to develop a stay-at-work plan for city employees to ensure the city proper did not suffer.

The study’s authors report that El Paso’s affordability was a determinant in that the median monthly rent is less than $850 a month and the median housing value is less than $143,000, which makes the city ideal for remote work.

El Paso earned high marks for the multitude of broadband internet access providers available to most members of the community.

“We’ve been making Wi-Fi more accessible,” Westin explained of the many city-owned facilities that offer free Wi-Fi services.

“We also have a number of personal Wi-Fi systems that can be checked out from the library,” Westin added.

Another benefit of living in the Sun City, the study reports, is El Paso’s stable power grid that “enabled the city to withstand this winter’s severe weather far better than the rest of Texas.”

The Zoomtown USA: America’s Best Cities for Remote Workers top 10 are: