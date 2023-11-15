EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In a new recognition to the City, El Paso ranked in the top five for the 2023 Digital Cities Survey Awards, highlighting the work done to improve digital technology and leadership within the municipality.

El Paso took fourth place among a distinguished group of cities that have worked hard to improve its digital, citizen, and government experience through technology and leadership.

The City of El Paso and the other winners will be awarded the 2023 Digital Cities Survey Awards on Thursday, November 16, in Atlanta, Georgia.

“The City of El Paso’s IT team has consistently demonstrated exceptional skills and forward-thinking strategies; this recognition is a testament to the staff’s dedication, innovative spirit, and commitment to excellence,” said Managing Director Araceli Guerra. “This award reflects the City’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life for our citizens through technology.”

The Center for Digital Government’s 2023 Digital Cities Survey Awards will recognize the extraordinary and strategic work cities do to streamline their government’s services, improve and enhance their cyber preparedness, build partnerships, and leverage emerging technology to deliver city priorities and critical constituent services.

The 2023 top-ten rankings for cities with a population of 500,000 or more are as follows:

· 1st Place: City of Los Angeles, CA

· 2nd Place: City of San Diego, CA

· 2nd Place: City of San Jose, CA

· 3rd Place: City of Louisville Metro Government, KY

· 4th Place: City of El Paso, TX

· 4th Place: City of Albuquerque, NM

· 5th Place: City of Dallas, TX

· 6th Place: City of Boston, MA

· 7th Place: City of Sacramento, CA

· 8th Place: City of Atlanta, GA

· 9th Place: City and County of Denver, CO

· 10th Place: City of Memphis, TN

For more information on the City of El Paso, visit ElPasoTexas.gov