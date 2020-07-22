El Paso ranked among worst Texas cities for fatal motorcycle crashes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A report released this week paints a stark picture of motorcyclists on Texas roadways. Last year, 412 motorcyclists died and 1,812 were seriously injured on Texas roads.

The highest number of fatal motorcycle crashes happened in El Paso, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, Austin, Corpus Christi, Lubbock and Odessa.

The Texas Department of Transportation says 61 percent of motorcycle fatalities happen between May through October each year. That’s why the department’s annual “Share the Road: Look Twice for Motorcycles” campaign kicks off this month.

The annual campaign aims to alert drivers to the unique risks facing motorcyclists and suggests safety precautions motorists can take to protect motorcyclists and themselves.

Safety experts say that crashes between motorcyclists and drivers often occur when drivers make left turns in front of an oncoming motorcyclist, misjudging the distance and speed of the motorcycle. Last year, 30 percent of Texas motorcycle fatalities occurred in an intersection or were intersection-related.

TxDOT wants drivers to follow these safety tips to prevent vehicle/motorcycle crashes: