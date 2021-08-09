El Paso ranked 2nd safest city for cyclists

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Cycling became one of the most popular activities in the Borderland and across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports it has also become more dangerous.

A data analysis from CLIQ says that cycling traffic fatalities increased by 35 percent from 2009 to 2019 but ranks El Paso as the second safest city for cyclists in the U.S.

In El Paso, two cyclists were killed between 2015 and 2019, which corresponds with 1.7 percent of all vehicle fatalities during that time period. On average, 0.6 cyclists are killed each year for every one million people in El Paso.

Researchers analyzed data from the NHTSA and the U.S. Census Bureau to rank 100 cities across the country according to the number of annual cyclist fatalities per capita, averaged over the period of 2015 to 2019.

Below are summaries of the data:

El Paso average National average Annual cyclist fatalities per 1 million people: 0.6 Annual cyclist fatalities per 1 million people: 2.6 Annual cyclist fatalities per 1 million people (compared to average): -77 percent Annual cyclist fatalities per 1 million people (compared to average): N/A Total cyclist fatalities (2015 to 2019): 2 Total cyclist fatalities (2015 to 2019): 4,205 Cyclist fatalities as a share of total vehicle fatalities: 1.7 percent Cyclist fatalities as a share of total vehicle fatalities: 2.3 percent Share of workers who commute by bike: 0.1 percent Share of workers who commute by bike: 0.5 percent National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Report

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.