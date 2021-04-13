El Paso quadruplets born in February growing stronger

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Four new bundles of joy are getting bigger at The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus.

A set of quadruplets — Piero, Andoni, Leonardo and Giovanna — was born Feb. 25 and have been growing stronger at THOP’s Memorial Campus Level 4 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Parents Hector Calderon and Andrea Gonzalez-Cabrera said they were not initially expecting to have quadruplets but are thrilled to now have them here.

Calderon and Gonzalez-Cabrera said they are looking forward to getting them home and say they can already tell them all apart.

