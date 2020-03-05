El Paso Public Library to host annual Día de los Niños, Día de los Libros

Photo courtesy of Día de los Niños Facebook page.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- This morning, Mayor Dee Margo, El Paso Public Library (EPPL), El Paso Parks and Recreation Department and the Great Khalid Foundation had an official kickoff for this year’s Día de Los Niños, Día de Los Libros.

The announcement event included neighborhood children and the public library mascot Lea, according to a news release by the city of El Paso.

Día de Los Niños, Día de Los Libros started in 1997 as a partnership between the El Paso Public Library and the Parks and Recreation Department.

The annual celebration features thousands of free books that are given to children.

This year Día de los Niños, Día de los Libros is set from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 25 at San Jacinto Plaza.

