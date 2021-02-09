El Paso Public Library recognized as one of the best in Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso Public Library is being recognized as one of the best in Texas.

The organization received the 2020 Achievement of Excellence Award from the Texas Municipal Library Director’s Association.

It was one of 56 libraries to receive the award this year.

To win, libraries must excel in ten categories including offering programs for adults and families. This isn’t the first time the El Paso Public Library has been in the spotlight. It previously won the award in 2017 and 2019.