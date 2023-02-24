EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso announced that The Texas Municipal Library Directors Association (TMLDA) awarded the 2022 Achievement of Library Excellence Award to El Paso Public Library.

“We are greatly honored to have received this distinction for the fourth time in a row,” said El Paso Public Library Director Norma Martinez. “More than anything it emphasizes our library staff’s hard work and dedication to our community,” said Martinez.

The El Paso Public Library previously received the Achievement of Excellence Award in 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021 for its continued dedication to providing outstanding recreational, cultural and educational opportunities for our community.

Officials stated that of the 552 public libraries in Texas, only 73 received this award in 2022.

For more information on the TMLDA or the Achievement of Excellence in Libraries Award, please visit www.tmlda.org.