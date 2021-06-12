El Paso Public Library branches enter next phase of re-opening

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) — Good news for bookworms looking to beat the heat.

The El Paso Public Library entered its next phase of re-opening and is now allowing guests to visit and stay at the library.

“We are extremely excited to upgrade our services once again to resume our phased re-opening,” said El Paso Public Library Director Norma Martinez. “Families will now be able to sit as a group and read together. We look forward to a full re-opening in the not-too-distant future.”

Library staff has created open public seating at library branches to encourage visitors to read inside during operational hours. Additionally, book and material bins are now accessible 24 hours a day, seven days per week.

Starting June 21, patrons will face fines for returning late materials.

The computer labs will remain closed in order to integrate automated software that will reduce the need of staff to assist when assigning computers to guests.

The public library branches will continue to offer an array of online opportunities. To learn more, visit elpasolibrary.org.

