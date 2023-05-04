Close up of books on desk in library. (Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso announced Thursday that the El Paso Public Libraries Bookmobile will be passing through multiple neighborhoods with a new schedule in order to bring library services to several communities.

The city says that each stop will allow visitors to take advantage of the services by getting their library card and borrowing materials such as, “books, magazines, CDs, DVDs and more.”

The city adds that visitors with library cards will also be able to return borrowed materials on time through the new schedule.

The Bookmobile has library materials in both English and Spanish and for all ages. The Bookmobile schedule is listed below.

El Paso Leadership Academy East, 2101 Joe Battle Blvd. Monday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Ranchos Del Sol Park, 1100 Ted Houghton Dr. Monday 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Don Haskins Recreation Center, 7400 High Ridge Dr. Tuesday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Lee and Beulah Moor Children’s Home, 1100 E. Cliff Dr. Wednesday 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Madeline Park, 900 E. Baltimore Dr. Wednesday 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Harmony School of Excellence, 9435 Betel Dr. Thursday 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Commissioners’ Corner, 10700 Montana Ave. Thursday 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Harmony School of Innovation, 5210 Fairbanks Dr. Friday 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Sandstone Ranch Park, 4800 Marcus Uribe Dr. Friday 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Downtown Famer’s Market, 117 Anthony St. Saturday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Mission Hills Park, 3800 Okeefe Dr. Saturday 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.



To get a library card, you can present a government issued photo ID with a current address. For more information, visit www.ElPasoLibrary.org.