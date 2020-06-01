El Paso’s peaceful protest turns turbulent after dark

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Thousands of protesters gathered in Central El Paso for a peaceful demonstration Sunday evening, which quickly deteriorated after the sun went down.

Organizers held a silent vigil at Memorial Park and marched to El Paso Police Headquarters around 6 p.m. Sunday. Protesters say they were there in solidarity with the people of Minneapolis after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers.

“El Paso has been a strong and united community. We were just victims of a shooting last year. I feel if we can show how different communities come together, we can bring a better future for our society,” said El Pasoan Esteban Loera.

The crowd led chants of “Black Lives Matter,” “Say his name! George Floyd,” and “I can’t breathe” as they walked along the route to EPPD Headquarters.

“I think that this protest has been very peaceful and very powerful, and been able to be a movement,” one protester told KTSM.















After gathering at EPPD Headquarters for about an hour, organizers led the crowd of more than a thousand back toward Memorial Park in hopes of ending the protest.

It was at Memorial Park where things spiraled out of control quickly as a portion of the crowd continued to protest.

El Paso Police say those protesters began boxing in their officers, throwing bottles, and even spray painted vehicles. EPPD’s Tactical Unit deployed gas and non-lethal rounds into the remaining crowd, which started a standoff that lasted for hours.

A group of protesters returned to El Paso Police Headquarters for a tense, but peaceful standoff with officers while another group remained at Memorial Park.

El Paso Police confirmed to KTSM that one officer was injured in Sunday night’s unrest. That officer was taken by ambulance to the hospital with minor injuries.

As of 11 p.m., a handful of peaceful protesters remained at El Paso Police Headquarters while Memorial Park was cleared of remaining protesters, according to a police spokesman.