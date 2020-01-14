El Paso property tax deadline is at end of January

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:
property_tax_pic_20150326080604

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The deadline to pay your 2019 property taxes is fast approaching.

The deadline is Jan. 31.

City officials say there are several options when it comes to paying.

Payment options include:

  • By mail
    • City of El Paso Tax Office
    • P. O. Box 2992
    • El Paso, TX 79999-2992
  • ln person
    • City Tax Office, 221 N. Kansas, Ste. 300 (Wells Fargo Building, 3rd floor)
    • County Tax Office locations
      • Full or partial payment. Check, Money Orders, and cash are accepted. Tax bill must be presented.
    • El Paso Wells Fargo locations (Lobby payments only- no drive through payments)
      • Full or partial payment. No cash accepted, only checks or money orders. Tax bill must be presented.
    • Mobile Bank at Central Appraisal Office, 5801 Trowbridge

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link