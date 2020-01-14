El Paso property tax deadline is at end of January

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The deadline to pay your 2019 property taxes is fast approaching.
The deadline is Jan. 31.
City officials say there are several options when it comes to paying.
Payment options include:
- Online at www.elpasotexas.gov/tax-office or by phone at 212-0106
- With credit card (with a 1.98% convenience fee)
- With e-check
- By mail
- City of El Paso Tax Office
- P. O. Box 2992
- El Paso, TX 79999-2992
- ln person
- City Tax Office, 221 N. Kansas, Ste. 300 (Wells Fargo Building, 3rd floor)
- Open Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- County Tax Office locations
- Full or partial payment. Check, Money Orders, and cash are accepted. Tax bill must be presented.
- El Paso Wells Fargo locations (Lobby payments only- no drive through payments)
- Full or partial payment. No cash accepted, only checks or money orders. Tax bill must be presented.
- Mobile Bank at Central Appraisal Office, 5801 Trowbridge
- January 27 through January 31, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Checks and money orders accepted. Tax Bill must be presented.
- City Tax Office, 221 N. Kansas, Ste. 300 (Wells Fargo Building, 3rd floor)