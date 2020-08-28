El Paso properties may receive new flood zone designations

El Paso News
Preliminary Flood Zone Map FEMA El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Preliminary Flood Maps issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) may affect property flood zone designations, according to the City of El Paso.

As such, the City is urging property owners to view a digital map on the City’s website and click on the Flood Zones banner to determine if their property flood zone designation may be changing.

For more information, call (915) 212-1578 or (915) 212-1580 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or email UnzuetaJX@elpasotexas.gov or VillalobosOX@elpasotexas.gov.

Additional information is also available on the FEMA website at https://msc.fema.gov/fmcv.

