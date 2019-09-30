El Paso program empowers and educates businesses to fight cancer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The state of Texas sees more than 140,000 people a year become diagnosed with some form of cancer. The disease hits home with a lot of individuals, including El Pasoans.

The biotechnology industry is growing in popularity.

The potential for medical tech-focused businesses to pop up in El Paso becomes more likely with funding opportunities through supporters like the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) and educational resources through the Medical Center of Americas Foundation (MCAF).

Aside from funding, education has become increasingly important in assisting businesses determine how their products and services can contribute to the fight against cancer.

An event series known as “Lunch N Learn” will kickoff Monday, featuring speaker Dr. Cindy WalkerPeach, CPRIT Chief Product Development Officer.

“It helps with their business plans, with their market strategy. And these are resources that they might need later on, depending on what they are going into. If they’re going into cancer research, this would be a good opportunity for them to learn about the different opportunities they have in terms of funding and research,” says Yvana Sanchez, Marketing Coordinator for MCAF.

Dr. WalkerPeach shares that healthcare is something that effects everyone— cancer prevention is a leg of that is quickly progressing. It may become a field of interest for up and coming startups.

“So our mission is cures. We want a cure for cancer. And we find that through research, prevention and product development,” says Dr. WalkerPeach.

While established businesses and prospective startups have the ability positively impact cancer patients, ventures also have the potential to better the El Paso economy.

“And so if there are entrepreneurs in the El Paso area that might be interested in that type of thing. They would develop a company and then CPRIT could potentially fund that company,” says Dr. WalkerPeach.

The “Texans Conquer Cancer: Investment, Ecosystem and Opportunities in Cancer Research, Prevention and Product Development” event will be held at the Cardwell Collaborative off the I-10 East. The Lunch N Learn will take place on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 from 11:00AM to 1:00PM and will be free to the public.

Last-minute RSVPs can be made here.

Cardwell Collaborative

5130 Gateway Blvd. East

El Paso, TX 79905