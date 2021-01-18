El Paso Pro-Musica’s annual Chamber Music Festival is going virtual

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Pro-Musica is going virtual for its Annual Chamber Music Festival. The artists are presenting virtual concerts for the month of January and February.

“This is super exciting because we are kicking off a virtual festival, which has been challenging. We are going to do it in style. … We are collaborating with the museum of art. It’s called Bach’s Lunch, a Place Where Music and Art Unite,” said El Paso Pro-Musica Executive Director Felipa Solis. “Zuill Bailey will be performing in front of the incredible artwork. When you go into the museum, you don’t realize all the incredible art. So it’s all very inspiring.”

The first “Bach’s Lunch” concert kicked off last week. The next two are scheduled for noon on Thursday and Jan. 28.

“Duo Parnas” will perform at 6 p.m. on Jan. 30. The last event will be NPR’s “What Makes it Great’s” Rob Kapilow at 6:00 p.m. on Feb. 13.

“This will be followed by very special events of community engagement, including doing things at the Kelly Center for hunger relief, where we provide soothing and healing music for all the families who are pulling up during these difficult times,” said Solis.

People are encouraged to dress up while watching the concerts from home. EPPM has even created recipes for guests to prepare to create a mood during the show.

“When all this started, we were kind of in our robes. We are encouraging people to dress up, let them feel like they have a front-row seat. We are even including on our website and e-blasts recipes for adult beverages, desserts, for dinner so they can make an evening of it in their own home,” Solis said.

“We are also not charging a ticket price for our concerts and special events — it’s free. We are asking that people make donations to keep El Paso Pro-Musica sustainable, but we want to make it easy,” she said. “Our mission is to make music accessible to all, providing videos for hospitals and hospitals and the Alzheimer’s association. We are doing it for schools and we are just trying to keep music alive, making music matter. And make us all united with the power of arts.”

Visit EPPM.org for more details.