El Paso prepares for dueling Downtown protests amid calls to defund police

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two opposing rallies will be happening in El Paso Wednesday night in Downtown El Paso.

“El Paso for Black Lives” is holding a rally calling for the de-funding of the El Paso Police. Meanwhile, a counter-rally in support of police is being organized by Bethany Hatch, she is the Republican candidate running for the State Senate seat vacated by Jose Rodriguez.

Both rallies will take place at 7 p.m. at Cleveland Square Park on Santa Fe Street.

