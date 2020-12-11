El Paso Police’s Bomb Squad Unit responding to incident in West El Paso

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo by Miguel Paredes.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police’s Bomb Squad Unit is responding to an incident at the 200 block of Crown Point Drive, near Mesa Street and Sunland Park.

Police said that Crown Point will be closed for an extended time and that surrounding homes are being evacuated.

The public is advised to stay clear of area.

This is a developing story.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Biden Cabinet Picks

Nursing home residents and staff look to COVID-19 vaccine as an end to isolation

El Paso Nurses react to record COVID deaths announced Thursday

Fort Bliss National Cemetery honors veterans with annual wreath-laying event

City officials brace for holiday COVID-19 surge, urge residents to resist holiday gatherings

Suspects wanted in California murder arrested in El Paso

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link