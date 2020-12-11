EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police’s Bomb Squad Unit is responding to an incident at the 200 block of Crown Point Drive, near Mesa Street and Sunland Park.
Police said that Crown Point will be closed for an extended time and that surrounding homes are being evacuated.
The public is advised to stay clear of area.
This is a developing story.
Latest Headlines
- El Paso Police’s Bomb Squad Unit responding to incident in West El Paso
- Senate sends annual defense bill to Trump despite his threat to veto
- Collusion between state, criminals prompts Mexicans to seek asylum in US, author says
- Q&A: Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott talks border wall, 2020 and beyond
- Vasectomies now offered by El Paso Department of Public Health