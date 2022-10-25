EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department is spreading awareness about the possibility of drugs being packaged into candy, as reported in other states.

EPPD said in a press release they have not received reports of a threat in our area, but “have received reports from credible sources that indicate in other states, drugs are being packaged

for distribution in resealed bags of legitimate well-known brands of candy.”

They also warn of legal sales of THC products in New Mexico that also include edibles in form of candies and other snacks with packaging that might be appealing to children.

EPPD suggests trick or treating at familiar, trusted and reputable places and advise parents or adults to inspect candy if they have any doubts.

“There is no need to notify the police department unless there is obvious tampering

that presents a danger of intended harm,” the press release stated.

Tampering with a consumer product is a criminal offense and up to a first degree felony and threatening to tamper with a consumer product is a third degree felony offense, according to EPPD.

