El Paso police searching for third suspect in Lower Valley murder investigation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department is searching for a suspect who is wanted for Capital Murder in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on June 2 in the Lower Valley.

Authorities said Gabriel Vega, 20, is the third suspect who is wanted in the murder investigation of 20-year-old Daniel Hernandez.

Gabriel Vega is wanted by El Paso police in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on June 2, 2020.

Vega is described as a Hispanic male, 5’5″ tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities said his last known address was on the 1600 block of Dick Myers. Police believe Vega is armed with a handgun. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crimes Against Persons at 915-212-4040.

History

Officers with the El Paso Police Department responded to a shooting at a home located on 1133 Prescott A on June 2. Arriving officers found Daniel Hernandez at the doorway of the home. Investigators said he had a gunshot wound. Hernandez was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Crimes Against Persons detectives said the shooting resulted from a drug transaction.

On June 4th, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Keith Arnold Swint who was arrested by officers in Sanford, Florida. He was extradited to El Paso. Then on June 8 SWAT and Crisis Management Team officers arrested Devante Tyshawn Fuller at a residence at the 13600 block of Everingham in Horizon City.

Fuller was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for Capital Murder under a $1,000,000 bond.