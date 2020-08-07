El Paso police searching for suspect in road rage incident

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) is searching for the suspect in a road rage incident that was caught on camera.

According to EPPD, on Monday, June 15, at around 11 a.m., a man was allegedly assaulted during a road rage incident at the 2100 block of Montana Ave. in central El Paso.

In the video, the suspect pushes the victim to the ground during an argument. The suspect then allegedly took away the phone from the victim and threw it before getting into this vehicle.

Detectives with the Central Regional Command Center are asking anyone with information about the depicted incident or suspect in the video to come forward. The phone number is 915-212-4562.