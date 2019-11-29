El Paso police searching for group of teenagers accused of robbing and injuring a store clerk at a Lower Valley Circle K

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police are searching for a group of five teenagers who are accused of robbing a Circle K and injuring the store clerks.

The alleged crime happened on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m., according to El Paso police.

Investigators said the group of teenagers walked into the Circle K store located at 8130 Alameda and walked towards the coolers where alcoholic beverages are stored.

One of the teens walked out and stood in front of the store while another grabbed a drink and a bag of chips before running towards the front doors of the store, authorities said.

According to police, the rest of the group began to exit the store and one of them allegedly sprayed both employees with pepper spray.

Investigators learned that the group of two females and three males fled the scene with stolen can of malt liquor and chips.

Anyone with information on the identity of these robbers should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., is a non-profit organization that brings together the community, law enforcement, and the media to solve crimes.