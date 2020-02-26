El Paso Police search for missing man

El Paso News

by: Erin Coulehan

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) –The El Paso Police Department seeks the community’s help locating a missing man.

According to El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit, 53-year old Matias Barraza was reported missing on Saturday, Feb. 22, after he did not return from visiting a friend in Mexico.

Barraza lives on the 7200 block of Luz de Casita in West El Paso and drives a green 2002 Ford Explorer with Texas license plate “1DDKT.”

Police are asking for anyone with information on Barraza to call Crimes Against Persons at 915-212-4040. Should information be available after regular business hours, people can call the non-emergency police number at 915-832-4400.

