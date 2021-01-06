Update: Missing 86-year-old man has been found

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – A Silver Alert for 86-year-old, Santos Villareal Martinez has been lifted.

According to EPPD, Martinez was found but there is no information on his condition or where he was located.

Originally, Martinez was last seen at 11:00 a.m. driving a beige GMC Sierra truck with Texas plates DHC5097 at the 12400 block of Paseso Alegre Dr.

EPPD said that Martinez could be in danger if not located soon as he suffers from cognitive impairment and other health conditions.

Latest Headlines