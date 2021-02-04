El Paso Police search for missing 41-year old woman

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – A 41-year old woman has been missing since Thursday, that’s according to detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit.

Authorities say Rosa Maria Tancredi was last seen around 12:45 in the afternoon on January 28th at the 5000 block of Alameda Ave.

Tancredi suffers from a chronic medical condition and is believed to be in danger. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie as seen on the picture.

Anyone with information is asked to call the EPPD non-emergency number at (915) 832-4400 or Crimes Against Persons Office at (915) 212-4040.