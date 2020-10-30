El Paso police says department will not enforce County Judge order

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) announced that it will not enforce El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego’s order to have non-essential businesses close for a two week period.

EPPD cited a statement from Attorney General Ken Paxton as the reason for the move.

It reads:

In sum, County Order No. 13 is unlawful and unenforceable because it conflicts with the Executive Order GA-32. For these, reasons, we have advised El Paso County Judge Samaniego to immediately rescind or revise his order to make it consistent with GA-32 or face likely further legal action.” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

As KTSM has reported, County Judge Samaniego announced a two-week shutdown for non-essential businesses starting Oct. 30.

The order calls for the closure of non-essential services such as tattoo parlors, hair salons, nail salons, gyms, massage businesses, and in-person dining for a two-week period.

Late Thursday evening the Texas Attorney General called the order a direct violation of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order and said the office is exploring to take legal action.