El Paso police says department will not enforce County Judge order

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) announced that it will not enforce El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego’s order to have non-essential businesses close for a two week period.

EPPD cited a statement from Attorney General Ken Paxton as the reason for the move.

It reads:

In sum, County Order No. 13 is unlawful and unenforceable because it conflicts with the Executive Order GA-32. For these, reasons, we have advised El Paso County Judge Samaniego to immediately rescind or revise his order to make it consistent with GA-32 or face likely further legal action.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

As KTSM has reported, County Judge Samaniego announced a two-week shutdown for non-essential businesses starting Oct. 30.

The order calls for the closure of non-essential services such as tattoo parlors, hair salons, nail salons, gyms, massage businesses, and in-person dining for a two-week period.

Late Thursday evening the Texas Attorney General called the order a direct violation of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order and said the office is exploring to take legal action.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Dispose of unused and expired medications properly

Sports in limbo following El Paso County shutdown announcement

AG, Mayor question county's order

L&J 3

low hospital space grows strain for non-covid patient care

Turkey Trot goes virtual

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link