EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department’s Crime Against Persons unit has responded to a possible homicide in east El Paso

The incident has caused traffic to be shut down along I-10 East at North Zaragoza for the investigation.

If you are in the area, you are urged to use an alternative route.

Police want to remind the public that pedestrians are not allowed on I-10 in either direction.

This is a developing story and we will update when we learn more.