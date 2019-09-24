El Paso Police release names of man, woman killed in weekend motorcycle crash

Breaking News
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The man and woman who were killed in a motorcycle vs. vehicle crash on Sunday have been identified by police.

Alexander Todd Warchocki, 21, and Gladys Juliet Hernandez, 23, were killed Sunday when their 2019 Kawasaki crashed into a 2017 Honda CRV at about 4:59 p.m. in the 7200 block of N. Mesa. They were both from Fort Bliss, according to an El Paso Police Department news release.

Investigators said the motorcycle was going at a high rate of speed when it slammed into the Honda as it tried to turn into a shopping center parking lot.

The impact injured all three occupants of the Honda, sending one to the hospital with serious injuries.

