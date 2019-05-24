El Paso Police release name of officer injured in motorcycle crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Officer Daniel Rodriguez of the Westside Regional Command Center was the officer injured in a motorcycle crash on Thursday.

The 13-year veteran of the department was traveling north on Zaragoza as part of a funeral procession when a woman allegedly cut through the procession and ran him over.

According to a news release, another officer in the procession and a good Samaritan pulled the officer from the car and performed CPR.

Officials say he is in critical but stable condition following surgery.

A blood drive is being hosted for the officer at the Westside Regional Command Center, 4801 Osborne Dr. until 3 p.m.