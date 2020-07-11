El Paso police release mugshot of suspect accused of killing puppy at local grooming shop

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department has released new information in the Animal Cruelty case that led to the death of a puppy at the Happy Paws Dog Grooming located on Edgemere.

According to EPPD, the Animal Cruelty Unit launched an investigation in which authorities said evidence was found to indicate that the 16-week-old Shi-Poo puppy, Luccas, was handled roughly during his grooming and was grabbed forcefully by the neck and went limp

Authorities said the suspect, Leobardo Nava, then continued to aggressively groom him.

Investigators tell KTSM 9 News that Luccas demonstrated signs of pain and lethargy upon being picked up. The puppy was unable to eat or drink and cried out in pain when he attempted to walk.

As KTSM 9 News has reported, Luccas died a short time later after returning home with its owner.

An examination by a veterinarian found that Luccas’ lungs were full of blood which indicated he died of a pulmonary edema caused by the stress of the incident.

Nava was arrested on Friday and has been charged with one count of Cruelty to Animals.

Police said he was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on this, as well as, Possession of Marijuana and outstanding traffic warrants.

His bonds totaled $3,312.20.