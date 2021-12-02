El Paso Police recover stolen vehicle with dog inside

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Both a car and a dog have been safely recovered and returned to their owner by the El Paso Police Department (EPPD).

Officials say that on Wednesday, December 1, the EPPD’s Auto Theft Task Force (ATTF) recovered a vehicle that was stolen with a dog inside.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle said she arrived at work and momentarily left the vehicle unattended with the engine running as she was going to open the gates to the business.

An unknown offender then entered the vehicle and drove away with the vehicle and the dog. The Auto Theft Task Force was able to locate the vehicle at an apartment complex on Montana Avenue. The vehicle and the dog have been returned to their owners. el paso police department

Police say that the investigation continues, and they remind residents not to leave their vehicle running while

unattended.

“…not only is it an invitation to a crime, but it is also against the law. (Texas Transportation Code, Sec. 545.404 Unattended Motor Vehicle)”

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.