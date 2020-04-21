El Paso Police officer injured in motorcycle crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso Police officer was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Tuesday morning.

The officer’s injuries are considered serious but non-life threatening, a news release from the El Paso Police Department said.

The crash happened at about 8:59 a.m. at the intersection North Mesa Street and South Desert Boulevard.

The officer, a 20-year veteran, was going north on Mesa and was “unable to negotiate a lance change” which caused him to hit the median and get thrown from the motorcycle, the release said.

The officer was then taken to a local hospital.

The department’s Special Traffic Investigations unit is helping the Westside Regional Command officer with the investigation. No other information, including the name of the officer was released by police.